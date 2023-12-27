Free admission at Rochester Art Center in January

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Art Center will offer free admission to all visitors on January. This is the result of a partnership between the art center and Think Bank.

According to Rochester Art Center, Think Bank has collaborated with the organization and supported the local arts and cultural scene for many years.

Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Hugdahl said Think Bank’s sponsorship is a gift to help the museum as accessible as possible for everyone.

“We always need more support. The arts are kinda of the one thing people do not really think about. There is a lot going on in our building and a lot of things for people to connect to through the arts and with other people, so we are really appreciative of the support that we do receive.”

Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Hugdahl

Hugdahl said even if there are no sponsorships, the museum is still free for every student under the age of 21.

Throughout the month of January, visitors to Rochester Art Center can explore diverse exhibits, including the group exhibition Chronicles of the Chronic, that celebrates the creativity and resilience of the chronically ill community, and Like a Little Tlaquepaque Vase or Como Jarrito de Tlaquepaque, that includes soft sculptures by Mexican artist Ivonne Yáñez.

