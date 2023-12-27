Dover man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from Dover has died after he was critically injured in a rollover crash in Olmsted County.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the driver 20-year-old Christian Wolter was thrown from the vehicle and found by deputies about 150-feet away.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and 180th Ave. Southeast in Elmira Township, between Chatfield and Dover.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys where he later died on Wednesday.

No official word on what led up to the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says their thoughts and prayers are with the Wolter family and friends during this difficult time.

