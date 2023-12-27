Austin man facing 20 charges related to child porn

By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin man is in jail, facing 20 charges related to child porn.

Eric Robert Smith, 59, of Austin, is in the Mower County Jail under a $100,000 bond. He is being charged with ten counts of possessing pornographic work feature a minor under 14 and ten counts of possessing pornographic work as a registered predatory offender.

In December, court documents show Smith allegedly violated the terms of his release from prison. Officers confiscated his cellphone and found images and videos containing child sexual abuse materials.

His next court appearance is January 8.

