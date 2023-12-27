Alaska man charged with assault of Rushford police officer

Rushford officer injured in headbutting incident.
Rushford officer injured in headbutting incident.(Rushford Police Dept.)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kasigluk, AK, man is accused of headbutting an officer with the Rushford Police Department during an altercation.

According to the criminal complaint, Jayden Andrew, 22, faces seven charges from the December 21 incident in the city of Rushford.

It happened near the intersection of Reservoir Road and Meadowview Drive just after midnight.

Court records indicate law enforcement responded to the area after reports of screaming.

Authorities say Andrew had punched an unnamed woman in the face.

When confronted, Andrew allegedly headbutted Rushford police officer Cale Stensgard above his right eye.

Andrew was apprehended and arrested. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.186.

Officer Stensgard received four stitches for his injury.

Andrew waived his right for extradition to Alaska.

He is scheduled to appear in Fillmore County Court on February 16.

