Above average temperatures continue this week

Snow chances remain limited
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and seasonably warm Wednesday is on tap for the region with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs in the mid-30s with light winds out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

Wednesday's Outlook
Wednesday's Outlook(KTTC)

Conditions remain mild overnight as temperatures cool down into the mid-20s. Partly cloudy skies are expected with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Snow chances will continue to remain limited in our area this week. The best chance for snow will be Thursday with stray to isolated flurries and light snow showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with cloudy skies and breezy north winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures will remain above normal in the 30s through the coming week. Highs will dip into the upper 20s on Sunday and Monday before rebounding to the mid-30s by Tuesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

