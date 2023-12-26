Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

