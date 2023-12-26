Three months later: Still no arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – This Christmas Day marks three months since a traffic crash claimed the lives of two young children in Fillmore County.

The investigation into the events leading up to that crash remains ongoing. That’s according to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

On September 25, seven-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller died after their horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind by an SUV.

The fatal crash happened on Fillmore County Road 1 in Sumner Township.

The Miller sisters were on their way to school, along with two other siblings, both of whom survived the crash.

Originally, authorities said Sarah Petersen of Spring Valley was the driver of the SUV. A few weeks later, court records revealed it was likely Petersen’s twin sister, Samantha, behind the wheel when the crash happened. Both sisters were on scene when law enforcement arrived.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

