Three months later: Still no arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – This Christmas Day marks three months since a traffic crash claimed the lives of two young children in Fillmore County.

The investigation into the events leading up to that crash remains ongoing. That’s according to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

On September 25, seven-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller died after their horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind by an SUV.

The fatal crash happened on Fillmore County Road 1 in Sumner Township.

The Miller sisters were on their way to school, along with two other siblings, both of whom survived the crash.

Originally, authorities said Sarah Petersen of Spring Valley was the driver of the SUV. A few weeks later, court records revealed it was likely Petersen’s twin sister, Samantha, behind the wheel when the crash happened. Both sisters were on scene when law enforcement arrived.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Priyanka Tiwari, 33, is charged with murder and negligent child abuse in the death of her...
Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder
Old Rockford school building fire
Old Rockford school building suffers extensive damage in fire

Latest News

Children from two Rochester families perform Christmas music concert at nursing home
Children from two Rochester families perform Christmas music concert at nursing home
Rochester businesses and police deliver Christmas meals to those in need
Rochester businesses and police deliver Christmas meals to those in need
KTTC News at 6
Children from two Rochester families perform Christmas music concert at nursing home
Winona house fire on Christmas Eve
Winona home damaged in Christmas Eve fire