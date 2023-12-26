Structure fire in Winona causes road closure

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department has closed off a portion of West 5th Street as emergency crews respond to a structure fire.

That’s according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, made just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said West 5th Street is closed between High Street and Harvester Street “so emergency responders can safely work.”

KTTC has reached out to Winona Police, but no additional information is being released as this time.

We have a crew headed to Winona and will bring you more details as they become available.

