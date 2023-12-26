Soggy Christmas Day with another day of record warmth

By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another day for the record books here in Olmsted County as record warmth was felt across the region. At the Rochester International Airport, two new records were set. A new warm overnight low was set at 50° while a new high temperature was recorded at 53°. This surpassed the previous record set in 1936. Rochester has an average temperature of about 25° on Christmas Day, and today, the city was 28° above average. Also, regarding our overnight low, we are 39° warmer than the average! This is the third day we saw records broken in Olmsted County.

New Records
New Records(KTTC)

In addition to the record warmth, we saw an unusual amount of rainfall across the region. Most cities around SE Minnesota and NE Iowa have recorded anywhere from a few hundredths to over half an inch of rain. The last time we received any rainfall on Christmas Day was in 2019 at .03″. To tie or break the Christmas Day record, RST will need to accumulate more than .75″. We could very well break another record. At the station, more than 0.6″ worth of rainfall has been collected since Christmas Eve.

Rainfall Since Midnight
Rainfall Since Midnight(KTTC)

The low-pressure system off to the southwest of us will gradually move out of the region tonight and through Tuesday. As the weather-maker moves out, the rainfall will lift northward through tomorrow morning. I am anticipating the rainfall to be out of Olmsted County around 6-8 am based on the latest model guidance. When the rainfall moves northward, temperatures will gradually drop, allowing for the potential for freezing rain to form. Freezing rain is dangerous and causes slick road conditions because it freezes in contact with cold surfaces. Chances for freezing rain across the region will be primarily stray to isolated.

Rainfall Timing
Rainfall Timing(KTTC)

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be above average and milder in the 30s. I hope you had a very Merry Christmas today. Happy Holidays!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Priyanka Tiwari, 33, is charged with murder and negligent child abuse in the death of her...
Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder
Old Rockford school building fire
Old Rockford school building suffers extensive damage in fire

Latest News

Record Warmth, soggy conditions heading into Christmas Day
Record warmth, soggy conditions heading into Christmas Day
Christmas Weekend Records
Record warmth, rainy conditions on Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast
Record warmth and rainfall likely Sunday
Warm, foggy Christmas Eve morning with potential record breaking temps
Warm, foggy Christmas Eve morning with potential record breaking temps