Soggy Christmas Day with another day of record warmth

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another day for the record books here in Olmsted County as record warmth was felt across the region. At the Rochester International Airport, two new records were set. A new warm overnight low was set at 50° while a new high temperature was recorded at 53°. This surpassed the previous record set in 1936. Rochester has an average temperature of about 25° on Christmas Day, and today, the city was 28° above average. Also, regarding our overnight low, we are 39° warmer than the average! This is the third day we saw records broken in Olmsted County.

New Records (KTTC)

In addition to the record warmth, we saw an unusual amount of rainfall across the region. Most cities around SE Minnesota and NE Iowa have recorded anywhere from a few hundredths to over half an inch of rain. The last time we received any rainfall on Christmas Day was in 2019 at .03″. To tie or break the Christmas Day record, RST will need to accumulate more than .75″. We could very well break another record. At the station, more than 0.6″ worth of rainfall has been collected since Christmas Eve.

Rainfall Since Midnight (KTTC)

The low-pressure system off to the southwest of us will gradually move out of the region tonight and through Tuesday. As the weather-maker moves out, the rainfall will lift northward through tomorrow morning. I am anticipating the rainfall to be out of Olmsted County around 6-8 am based on the latest model guidance. When the rainfall moves northward, temperatures will gradually drop, allowing for the potential for freezing rain to form. Freezing rain is dangerous and causes slick road conditions because it freezes in contact with cold surfaces. Chances for freezing rain across the region will be primarily stray to isolated.

Rainfall Timing (KTTC)

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be above average and milder in the 30s. I hope you had a very Merry Christmas today. Happy Holidays!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

