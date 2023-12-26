Rochester businesses and police deliver Christmas meals to those in need

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Owners of a Rochester IT and tech support service called Business Computer Solutions (BCS) teamed up with local businesses and police on Monday to deliver meals for families in need.

Volunteers delivered about a hundred home-cooked meals to three locations: Friendship Place on 4th Avenue Southeast, Homestead Terrace on 16th Avenue Southeast, and Homestead Green 8 ½ Street Southeast.

Volunteer and local business owner Lisa Ross said there is a need in the community for people to feel happy and enjoy good food on Christmas.

”I think it’s really just gratifying. Altogether, it’s a great feeling because not everybody has everything they need, even if it comes down to the emotional support during Christmas. Not everybody has that. And so for us, doing this is just second nature. We want everybody to feel happy during the holiday season.”

Meal Delivery Volunteer and Local Business Owner Lisa Ross

The community members did a similar charity meal delivery on Thanksgiving and was able to help nearly 140 people in need.

