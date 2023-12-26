Recapping record-breaking weekend; Cooler temps ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a warm and soggy holiday weekend. Rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA ranged from 0.50″ to over 1″ in many locations.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

The rainfall accumulation at RST over Christmas Eve and Christmas was 0.94″. Some locations did receive over 1″ of rainfall for the two days.

Monthly precip stats (KTTC)

After this weekend, our monthly precipitation total is right around average through the 25th. If we end up staying completely dry the rest of the month, we’ll see a deficit of around 0.2-0.25″. Our snowfall deficit continues to get bigger by the day. We are now 9.6″ below average this month. The monthly snowfall total at RST is only 0.5″. Through this date last year, Rochester had 24.5″ of snowfall.

Weekend records (KTTC)

The graphic above shows a quick recap of some of the locations that set daytime high and low-temperature records over the weekend. Across SE MN and NE IA, over 120 daily temperature records were set between December 22nd and 25th. Rochester set records in three straight days.

Rochester holiday records (KTTC)

Rochester set records on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th. It was the warmest Christmas Eve and Christmas on record at RST. We set a daytime record high-temperature and warm low-temperature records on the 24th and 25th.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this week will still be above average. Highs will be in the 30s through Saturday. That will put us around 5-10 degrees above average heading into the weekend. Highs will take a dip into the 20s on Sunday and Monday, but that won’t last too long. Temperatures could warm back above freezing by next Tuesday.

Right now, I don’t see any major weather-makers in our near future. We should close out the month of December with quiet weather.

Nick

