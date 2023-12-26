Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.(Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Three months later: No arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family
Winona house fire on Christmas Eve
Winona home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
Christmas Weekend Records
Record warmth, rainy conditions on Christmas Eve

Latest News

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive