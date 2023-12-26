Person of interest sought by Austin Police

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they are calling a person of interest in a theft case.

Police have posted images taken from surveillance video of the woman they are seeking to identify, along with a vehicle connected to the alleged theft, on its Facebook page. The date timestamp is from Saturday, December 23.

The post said the incident happened at a local business, but no additional information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police at (507) 437-9405.

Austin P.D. seek person of interest in theft case.
Austin P.D. seek person of interest in theft case.(Austin Police Dept. Facebook)
Austin P.D. seeking to ID person of interest in theft case.
Austin P.D. seeking to ID person of interest in theft case.(Austin Police Dept. Facebook)
Austin Police Dept. seeks person of interest in theft case.
Austin Police Dept. seeks person of interest in theft case.(Austin Police Dept. Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash generic image (MGN)
Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County
Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Three months later: No arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Winona house fire on Christmas Eve
Winona home damaged in Christmas Eve fire

Latest News

Winona structure fire
Structure fire in Winona causes road closure
Arrest (GFX)
Iowa man arrested in SE Rochester for vehicle theft, drug use
Crash generic image (MGN)
Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Three months later: No arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family