Person of interest sought by Austin Police
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they are calling a person of interest in a theft case.
Police have posted images taken from surveillance video of the woman they are seeking to identify, along with a vehicle connected to the alleged theft, on its Facebook page. The date timestamp is from Saturday, December 23.
The post said the incident happened at a local business, but no additional information has been made available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police at (507) 437-9405.
