Man known as a ‘master of disguise’ arrested by officials after years-long manhunt

After a years-long manhunt, California authorities have arrested fugitive Tyler Adams, also known as Hawaii’s “Master of Disguise.” (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - California authorities said they have arrested a man known as Hawaii’s “Master of Disguise” after a years-long manhunt.

Tyler Adams, 51, was taken into custody for grand theft, fraud and federal warrants.

Adams’ arrest also comes after he fled Mexico, where he is a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Racquel Sabean. Sabbean’s body was found in the trunk of a car in Tijuana in May 2022.

According to media reports, Adams and Sabean crossed the Mexico border with their 7-month-old daughter. The FBI said the daughter was later found safe in Rosarito.

Mexican authorities had detained Adams and turned him over to Customs and Border Protection officers after they learned he was wanted in the U.S. after escaping custody in Hawaii in 2019.

The FBI said Adams presented a fake ID and was freed to cross back into the U.S. where he was later arrested by the Anaheim Police Department and federal authorities.

Adams, who uses many aliases and disguises, was indicted by an Oahu grand jury in 2009.

When he arrived in Hawaii in 2007, he had created five fictitious businesses and opened accounts at Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank.

Adams then reportedly used fake checks to deposit large amounts of money into the accounts and convinced the banks to make the funds immediately available to him.

Police said he also stole a $5,000 ring from Costco.

While he was in Hawaii, Adams was also known as Kevin Kennedy, Lance Irwin and Michael Whittman, all who were supposedly students at the University of Hawaii law school.

In late 2020, a $50,000 warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest relating to a second-degree escape charge.

Adams was taken into custody in Newport Beach, California on Nov. 30.

