Iowa man arrested in SE Rochester for vehicle theft, drug use

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Iowa man who stole a car and was high on drugs was arrested in southeast Rochester.

Somone called the Rochester Police Department (RPD) on Friday, December 22, about a man acting strange in a vehicle in the parking lot of Children’s Exchange and Maternity Exchange on Marion Road.

When officers arrived, they said the driver, Joseph Miltier, 30, of Knoxville, Iowa, was showing signs of drug use.

He admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine and was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

After he was checked out by medical staff and released, he was taken into custody.

Police also found meth and a firearm inside the vehicle.

According to RPD, Miltier stole the car out of Iowa. It was apparently left unlocked with the keys inside.

Authorities contacted the owner of the vehicle who said they did not know the suspect. The owner also said the firearm was not in the car prior to it being stolen.

Miltier is facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, fifth degree controlled substance crime, and possession of a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance.

