Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County

ELMIRA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from Dover is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Olmsted County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of County Rd. 30 and 180th Ave. Southeast in Elmira Township, between Chatfield and Dover.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, described to be in his 20s, was the only occupant in the car at the time of the single-car crash.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. At last check, he was in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been made clear.

