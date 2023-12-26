Cooler air arrives with drier conditions this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions begin to dry out Tuesday following a soggy Christmas holiday. As of Monday evening, rainfall amounts have ranged between 0.40″ to 1″. Rain has moved out of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa early Tuesday morning, but areas of drizzle are possible through the morning commute.

As this latest weather maker moves out of our area, cooler air moves back in. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s through the morning and hold steady during the day. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph with overcast skies.

Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies. Stray flurries are possible overnight into Wednesday.

Although cooler, temperatures will remain above normal in the 30s throughout the upcoming week. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Clouds roll back in for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s and breezy northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures take a run towards 40 degrees by Friday with widespread sunshine. Following the passing of a cold front, a quick cool down is on tap for Sunday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Dry and sunny conditions continue into early next week with highs in the low to mid 30s.

