Children from two Rochester families perform Christmas music concert at nursing home

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Rochester families visited Pine Island’s Evergreen Place on Christmas Day to perform a music concert for the elderly residents.

Children from the families each performed multiple songs in violin, cello and piano.

“It’s fun to share this love of music with our children. My husband and I are both musicians as well, so it’s really fun to watch them, you know, carry out that work and have the same enjoyment that we have.”

Rochester mother Sophia Chen said the two families wanted to be with the seniors as they are without family to spend Christmas with. She said, “I know there are quite a few concerts for Rochester communities, but then here in Pine Island it’s a little bit far, so they don’t get this kind of concert or recital often. I think it’s a great opportunity for us to come here and then to share joy with the people outside Rochester.”

Athena Homb said she feels joyful performing in front of the nursing home residents. “I get to spread joy to them so they can be more happy and celebrate Christmas with like everyone else and spread the musical joy,” she said.

The parents said it is joyful to see their children play music together and make everyone happy in this special day of the year.

