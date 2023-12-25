Winona home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Sunday evening fire caused significant damage to a Winona home.
That’s according to the Winona Fire Department and a post on its Facebook page.
Firefighters were called to the 300-block of Mankato Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely prior to fire crews arriving.
The two-story home suffered smoke, heat and water damage.
The American Red Cross was also on scene.
No word on what caused the fire.
