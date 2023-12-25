Winona home damaged in Christmas Eve fire

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Sunday evening fire caused significant damage to a Winona home.

That’s according to the Winona Fire Department and a post on its Facebook page.

Firefighters were called to the 300-block of Mankato Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely prior to fire crews arriving.

The two-story home suffered smoke, heat and water damage.

The American Red Cross was also on scene.

No word on what caused the fire.

