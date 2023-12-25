Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve

Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve
Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester restaurant handed out free meals on Christmas Eve to anyone who wanted one.

Chef Youness Boji and his wife Amber, along with 6-7 volunteers stood outside 507 Public House on 1st Avenue SW in downtown Rochester handing out free meals. Youness and Amber said they’ve been handing out the free meals for the past eight years.

The boxed meals included meat, potatoes and vegetables. They also packed meals for the Salvation Army.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back, to be able to help out people who might not have time or resources to be able to have a traditional holiday meal and it really brings people together,” volunteer Michael Olson said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
RFD remembers two fallen firefighters 70 years since Christmas Eve tragedy
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

Latest News

KIDS WITH COURAGE: Remembering Ari
KTTC News at 10
Mayo Clinic Red Kettle Match raises nearly $140,000
Rochester women work to donate toys to families in need
Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle
Mayo Clinic’s Kettle Match raises nearly $140,000 for Rochester Salvation Army
Rochester toy donations
Rochester women work to donate toys to families in need