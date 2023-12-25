Rochester restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester restaurant handed out free meals on Christmas Eve to anyone who wanted one.

Chef Youness Boji and his wife Amber, along with 6-7 volunteers stood outside 507 Public House on 1st Avenue SW in downtown Rochester handing out free meals. Youness and Amber said they’ve been handing out the free meals for the past eight years.

The boxed meals included meat, potatoes and vegetables. They also packed meals for the Salvation Army.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back, to be able to help out people who might not have time or resources to be able to have a traditional holiday meal and it really brings people together,” volunteer Michael Olson said.

