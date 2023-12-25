Record warmth, rainy conditions on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two more records were broken at the Rochester International Airport today as a weekend of record warmth continues. A new record warm overnight low was set at 44° breaking an 87-year-old record! Temperatures were so warm across the region today that the record-high of 41°, at the Rochester International Airport, was shattered with a new record of 52° today. The record warmth may continue through Christmas Day with a new warm overnight low and high temperature. The previous high-temperature record on Christmas Day was set at 50° while the record overnight warm low was also set in 1936 at 38°.

Christmas Weekend Records (KTTC)

Aside from the record warmth, showers will be persistent through Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day. The showers will be relatively widespread across the region allowing most places to accumulate anywhere from 0.5″ to over an inch. The rainfall will likely be done by early Tuesday morning with a slight chance for flurries in the afternoon after the rain has cleared. There is a slight chance for flurries on Wednesday, but at this time, I think Olmsted County will be dry.

Precip Forecast (KTTC)

Also, if you are looking to get in the holiday spirit here are some Kris Kringle facts from NORAD. The big Jolly Man’s sled is 75 candy canes long, 40 candy canes wide, and 55 candy canes high. An average candy cane is about 6 inches long and 75 candy canes long equates to about 37.5 feet in total length of his sleigh. A sleigh that is almost 40 feet long is longer than 2 RANGE ROVERS. The average length of a Range Rover is about 16.4 feet or 196.8 inches. In addition, Mr. Kringle gains over 1000 pounds in milk and cookies on his journey across the world! He also delivers more than 120 million pounds worth of toys to the good boys and girls all around the world!

Santa Tracking Facts (KTTC)

Mild temperatures return on Tuesdsay and throughout the rest of the week. Have a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.