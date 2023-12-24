Rochester women work to donate toys to families in need

Rochester toy donations
Rochester toy donations(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Rochester women worked to donate toys to the community Saturday.

Violet Bratrud and Kayla Mabe are students at Rochester Community and Technical College. In November, they posted in a “buy nothing” Facebook group asking for gift donation and saw a large response with hundreds of items donated.

On Saturday, the women set up the items at the Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Rochester.

They also partnered with the store, Maurice’s. It offered $5 coupon to those who donated. In addition to toys, clothes and hygiene items were also donated.

“We I feel like that’s what Christmas is really all about, is giving back to other people,” Bratrud said. “I like. I don’t know if it’s you too, but we prefer giving gifts. The reactions are like half the best part.”

Any leftover items will be donated to the Salvation Army.

