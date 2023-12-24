Record warmth and rainfall likely Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are in for a rather warm and wet Christmas holiday this year. Record-breaking temperatures are expected across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern today and possibly again on Monday as temperatures climb into the 50s. The current record high temperatures for Rochester on Christmas Eve are 41 degrees and 50 degrees on Christmas Day. Our area is also set up to see accumulating rainfall this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which has not happened in Rochester since 1982 and 2019 respectively.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast (KTTC)

Our latest weather maker arrives on our doorstep later today, bringing rainfall to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this afternoon. Showers are expected to arrive along the I-35 corridor after 2 pm, the Rochester area after 4 pm, and the Mississippi River after 5 pm. Scattered to widespread rain showers will continue overnight before a second wave of rainfall moves through Monday. Rain will gradually taper off late Monday evening.

Upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

We are still on track to pick up between 0.75″ and 1.50″ of rainfall across our area between Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Stray to isolated rain and snow showers are possible across our area on Tuesday and Wednesday as this system moves out of the region. Temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonal on the backside of this system. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, but more seasonal, in the low to mid-30s through the weekend. High pressure will gain control of the Upper Midwest by Thursday moving in a quiet and dry weather pattern that is expected to last into the start of the new year.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.