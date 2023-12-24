Old Rockford school building suffers extensive damage in fire

Old Rockford school building fire
Old Rockford school building fire(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Iowa (KTTC) – The old school building in Rockford suffered extensive damage Friday night in a fire.

According to Floyd County Emergency Management, around 10 p.m., firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, first responders, and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Floyd County Emergency Management said the fire burned hot and fast. Municipal water supplies were utilized, as were drafting operations that pulled water from the Shell Rock River that was then shuttled back to the fire ground via tanker trucks.

There were no injuries.

According to Floyd County Emergency Management, the construction of the school was completed on Feb. 1,1900. This building replaced another school built in 1873, also lost by fire in 1899.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Pinewood Elementary families hesitant despite Mayo Clinic gift.
Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift
Winona Area High School
13-year-old girl admits to creating threatening messages toward Winona Schools Friday

Latest News

Rochester toy donations
Rochester women work to donate toys to families in need
Charles City Fire
Charles City garage fire spreads to house, causes extensive damage
Electric and water rates for Austin Utilities (AU) customers will be going up in 2024.
Austin Utilities Board approves rate raises for 2024
National Christmas Movie Marathon Day
National Christmas Movie Marathon Day with a cup of cheer