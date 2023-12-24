Old Rockford school building suffers extensive damage in fire

ROCKFORD, Iowa (KTTC) – The old school building in Rockford suffered extensive damage Friday night in a fire.

According to Floyd County Emergency Management, around 10 p.m., firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, first responders, and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Floyd County Emergency Management said the fire burned hot and fast. Municipal water supplies were utilized, as were drafting operations that pulled water from the Shell Rock River that was then shuttled back to the fire ground via tanker trucks.

There were no injuries.

According to Floyd County Emergency Management, the construction of the school was completed on Feb. 1,1900. This building replaced another school built in 1873, also lost by fire in 1899.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.