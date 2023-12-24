Mayo Clinic’s Kettle Match raises nearly $140,000 for Rochester Salvation Army

Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle
Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle(AKNS)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Salvation Army and Mayo Clinic announced Saturday that Mayo Clinic’s Red Kettle Match raised a total of $139,668.11 in kettle donations on December 22 and 23.

With Mayo Clinic’s match of $100,000, the total amount raised is $239,668.11.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army said. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring healthcare, housing, and hope to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

Mayo Clinic’s matching gifts began in 2017. Much of the funding received from Mayo Clinic is allocated to The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured. The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves about 3,000 people every year, which helps reduce the number of emergency room visits at Mayo Clinic.

“The generosity of the Rochester community is truly inspiring,” Mayo Clinic Chief Communications Officer Dr. Halena Gazelka said. “We want to thank everyone who donated to The Salvation Army’s red kettles during the two-day match period. Those dollars will provide critical support and hope to families in need in our community.”

