KIDS WITH COURAGE: Remembering Ari

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In KTTC’s year-end KIDS WITH COURAGE special, we shared the tragic update that 2-year-old Ari Chambers-Baltz passed away in August.

Ari was featured as our April Kid With Courage. His smile and love for school buses won over countless hearts.

His family interviewed with KTTC as they searched for a match for a life-saving transplant for Ari.

Ari was diagnosed with Hyper IgM syndrome which meant he did not have an immune system to fight viruses.

Ari was able to undergo transplant on June 20, 2023.

He passed away from post-transplant complications on August 12, 2023.

His parents gave their blessing to KTTC to pass along this update and share opportunities to give in Ari’s memory.

His parents are grateful for gifts to:

-Hyper IgM Foundation

-Be the Match

-Ari’s family, faced with medical bills (please contact Caitlin directly at calexander@kttc.com for contact information)

Everyone at KTTC passes along our heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved Ari.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.