Foggy Christmas Eve morning before wind, rain roll through the region

By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today were quite warm in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. This morning a record was set at the Rochester International Airport for the warmest low temperature recorded on December 23rd. Rochester International Airport recorded a temperature of 39°, which is six degrees warmer than the previous record set in 1982, and later tied in 2005, at 33°. Despite being warm today, we were just one degree shy of tying the record-high temperature at RST, which is 47° and set in 2020. Tomorrow we are likely to break records with unusual warmth on Christmas Eve before windy conditions and rain enter the region. Sunday’s high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Record Temperatures
Record Temperatures(KTTC)

Before the next system rolls through we will experience foggy conditions late tonight and through tomorrow monring. Visibility will be reduced to potentially three miles or less on Sunday morning. There is a chance we can see the fog linger on through the morning and into the early afternoon. If you are getting a head start on holiday travel make sure you give yourself enough time.

Visibility Forecast
Visibility Forecast(KTTC)

Sunday afternoon the wind will pick up into the afternoon hours along with the rain. The scattered chance for showers will be present through Sunday afternoon/evening and continue through Christmas Day. On Tuesday our temperatures will drop, allowing for the possibility to see an isolated chance for a rain/snow mix and a stray chance for light snow on Wednesday.

Precip Forecast
Precip Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will track into the lower 30s and upper 20s by the latter half of this week. Enjoy the warmer temperatures -it sure is much different than last year!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

