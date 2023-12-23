Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was

FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By TMX News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Thirty years after drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in Medellin, Colombia, Vanilla Ice has revealed they were once friends, because he “didn’t have Google” back then.

During a recent interview with VlatTV, the 56-year-old “Ice Ice Baby” rapper said he had no idea who Escobar and the Cocaine Cowboys were when he partied with them “many, many times” in the early 1990s when he lived in Miami, Florida.

“We were all friends,” said Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. “They would land helicopters in my house constantly, on Star Island.”

“The Medellín Cartel leader and his cocaine smugglers would “come into my house. I had food just for them in the refrigerators,” Vanilla Ice said.

“They would take me in the helicopter, we’d go to these great events and race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making,” he said. “And I never questioned. We didn’t have Google. I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They liked to race boats like I did.”

The rapper acknowledged that by today’s standards, it sounds “ridiculous” that he wouldn’t have known who Escobar was.

“This sounds ridiculous. First of all, like, I had no Google,” he said. “You don’t go up to people and go, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I have no idea, bro. Guy’s loaded… We’d go out and race boats. We were always on boats. There was always a bunch of bikinis floating around everywhere.”

In an interview with TMZ, Vanilla Ice said their shared love of speed boats fueled their friendship, and he credited the drug lord with spurring “innovation” in boat racing by pouring so much money into the sport, bringing it into the mainstream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Pinewood Elementary families hesitant despite Mayo Clinic gift.
Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift
Winona Area High School
13-year-old girl admits to creating threatening messages toward Winona Schools Friday
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects

Latest News

Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts