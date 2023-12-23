RFD to remember two fallen firefighters 70 years since Christmas Eve tragedy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department is preparing to host a remembrance ceremony on Christmas Eve for two Rochester firefighters.

RFD said the event will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve 70 years ago.

RFD said Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien lost their lives attempting to save a 9-year-old from the icy waters of Silver Lake.

The child also passed away.

The event will include remarks from the department and a bell ceremony.

RFD said the event can serve as a reminder to the community to recognize the sacrifices of first responders, as well as the dangers of ice this time of year.

