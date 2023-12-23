RFD to remember two fallen firefighters 70 years since Christmas Eve tragedy

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department is preparing to host a remembrance ceremony on Christmas Eve for two Rochester firefighters.

RFD said the event will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial to remember two firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve 70 years ago.

RFD said Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien lost their lives attempting to save a 9-year-old from the icy waters of Silver Lake.

The child also passed away.

The event will include remarks from the department and a bell ceremony.

RFD said the event can serve as a reminder to the community to recognize the sacrifices of first responders, as well as the dangers of ice this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Pinewood Elementary families hesitant despite Mayo Clinic gift.
Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift
Winona Area High School
13-year-old girl admits to creating threatening messages toward Winona Schools Friday
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects

Latest News

Mayo Clinic physicians win three of four awards from colleagues
Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims
Tracking Santa with the help of NORAD
Using the latest tech to track Santa’s progress
Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope
Mother tells story of hope after her son’s kidnapping
ST. PAUL, MN
New Earned Sick and Safe Time law to go into effect in Minnesota in new year