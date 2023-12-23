Record warmth expected this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Planning to head out early this morning? Take it easy on the roads as dense fog continues to impact southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 11 am Saturday with visibility less than a 1/4 mile expected.

Dense fog advisory (KTTC)

Record warmth is expected across our area this weekend, starting Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Records are expected to be broken Christmas Eve as temperatures soar into the 50s area-wide. Another set of records looks to be challenged Monday on Christmas Day as highs climb into the upper 40s.

Near record warmth this weekend (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker arrives Sunday and looks to impact the Upper Midwest through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers arrive Sunday afternoon and will become more widespread as the day goes on, lasting through Monday.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

By Tuesday, there is a chance for isolated snow to mix in, creating periods of rain and snow early in the morning. We could finally see a few flurries and light snow showers on the backside of this system as it pushes east by Wednesday. Right now, our area could receive 0.75″ up to 1.50″ of rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Following a rather warm Christmas holiday, temperatures will trend cooler throughout next week, finally feeling more like December as highs settle into the low to mid-30s. While these temperatures will still be slightly above normal, conditions will feel much more seasonal.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

