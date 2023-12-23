Fog possible overnight; Mild and wet holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild stretch of weather continues into the long holiday weekend, as temperatures hold steady overnight in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will remain overcast with pockets of drizzle before 10 pm. Areas of fog are also possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa overnight, so use extra caution. Winds will be calm out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Visibility forecast (KTTC)

Areas of fog will continue through mid-Saturday morning with overcast skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be well above normal in the upper 40s with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Our next weather maker is set to arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing rain and snow to parts of the Upper Midwest. Those of us in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will miss out on the snow, again, and receive scattered to widespread rainfall through Monday. By Tuesday, there is a chance for some mixing to happen, however, rain will continue to be the dominant precipitation type. As the system exits, we could see a few flurries by Wednesday. Between Sunday and Tuesday, we could pick up between 0.75″ and 1.50″ of rainfall.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Over the long holiday weekend, record temperatures are possible on Sunday and Monday as highs reach the mid-40s to low 50s.

Record temps possible (KTTC)

Temperatures will finally begin to feel more December-like, cooling back into the mid-30s by the end of next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

