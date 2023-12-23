Doctor sues Mayo Clinic for efforts to ‘silence’ him, Mayo Clinic motions to dismiss claims

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A well-known doctor is suing Mayo Clinic, citing “punitive” discipline actions against him for what he was told were “problematic” statements to the media.

In an article published on January 12, 2023, by CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen, Mayo Clinic Dr. Michael Joyner was quoted saying ‘he’s “frustrated” with the National Institutes of Health‘s (NIH) “bureaucratic rope-a-dope,” calling the agency’s guidelines a “wet blanket” that discourages doctors from trying convalescent plasma on these people.’ Dr. Joyner is a well-known anesthesiologist and physiologist who has worked for Mayo Clinic since 1988.

According to Dr. Joyner, he received ‘retaliation’ shortly after the article was published. Dr. Joyner said Mayo Clinic took swift action to silence and punish him for following his scientific conscience. In the article, Dr. Joyner summarized his research regarding testosterone’s impact on athletic performance and advocated for faster NIH response to emerging COVID-19 treatments.

Mayo Clinic explained it did not discipline Dr. Joyner for statements he made about his research, but for continuing to treat coworkers unprofessionally in violation of policy and for making unprofessional comments about the National Institute of Health’s guidelines for convalescent plasma. Mayo Clinic deemed Dr. Joyner’s comments to be not expression of scientific opinion, as protected by the clinic’ academic freedom policy.

On November 13, Dr. Joyner filed a lawsuit against Mayo Clinic, his department head Carlos Mantilla and Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia. The suit for ‘punitive’ discipline actions against Dr. Joyner for ‘problematic’ statements to the media.

In A 73-page court filed complaint, Dr. Joyner claims he is entitled to the same freedom of speech rights as educators on college campuses, since Mayo Clinic often holds its out as an educational institution to the IRS. As a characteristic of other academic institutions, Mayo Clinic promises that its faculty have academic freedom and freedom to publicly discuss their research and expertise.

Dr. Joyner requests a jury trial. The damages he seeks are to be determined during trial and seeks Mayo Clinic to cease its interference with communication style.

In Dr. Joyner’s lawsuit complaint, he alleges five causes of action: breach of contract, promissory estoppel, violation of Minnesota’s personnel record statute, violation of Minnesota Whistleblower Act, and tortious interference with contract.

Recently Mayo Clinic responded to Dr. Joyner’s claims in a memorandum of law in support of partial motion to dismiss. Mayo Clinic is attempting to dismiss Dr. Joyner’s claims of breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and tortious interference with contract.

Mayo Clinic said Dr. Joyner’s claims lack legal support under Minnesota law.

Stating “Dr. Joyner does not allege a traditional contract; he did not have an employment agreement with Mayo Clinic. Rather, Counts I, II and V rest on three Mayo policies/procedures: the freedom of expression and academic freedom policy, anti-realization policy, and appeals procedure. Dr. Joyner asserts the policies are unilateral contracts, or should be treated as enforceable promises in equity, and alleges that Mayo violated them.” According to Mayo Clinic’s attorney, those claims fail as a matter of law.

Regarding Dr. Joyner’s tortious interference with contract claim, Mayo Clinic explained it should also be dismissed because Minnesota law provides that a party cannot interfere with its own contract. In the memorandum, Mayo Clinic said it cannot interfere with its own agreements and Dr. Joyner’s lawsuit complaint is replete with allegations that Dr. Farrugia and Dr. Mantilla are the clinic’s ultimate decision makers.

Since the fifth count is the only claim against Dr. Farrugia and Dr. Mantilla, Mayo Clinic requested they be dismissed from the case.

Olmsted County Judge Kathy Wallace has yet to make a ruling to dismiss three of the five claims. Wallace will hear Mayo Clinic’s arguments to dismiss the claims on February 9.

In a statement to the media, Mayo Clinic said Dr. Joyner’s lawsuit is yet another manifestation of his refusal to recognize or accept responsibility for his inappropriate behaviors.

Dr. Joyner is still labeled as faculty on Mayo Clinic’s website. KTTC has reached out to Dr. Joyner’s attorney but has not heard back.

