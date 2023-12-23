Charles City garage fire spreads to house, causes extensive damage

Charles City Fire
Charles City Fire(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A garage fire in Charles City spread and caused extensive damage to the house Saturday.

According to Charles City Fire Rescue, around 11: 45 a.m., crews we were dispatched to a garage fire across from the airport.

Charles City Fire Rescue said while responding to the scene the fire started spreading to the residence. The garage suffered major damage with the residence suffering damage as well. Everyone was able to exit the dwelling before anyone was injured. Cowell and Floyd fire departments responded to the fire and provided mutual aid.

