3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects
Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
Pinewood Elementary families hesitant despite Mayo Clinic gift.
Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift
Iowa arrest for Michigan murder
UPDATE: Two arrested in Clear Lake after alleged involvement in Michigan murder

Latest News

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital