10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire days before Christmas

EVERETT, Wash. (KING) - A 10-year-old boy helped save his family from a house fire in Everett, Washington, just days before Christmas.

It’s far from a traditional Christmas for the Limar family as four kids and two beds in one hotel room spells out a whole lot of chaos for the family.

“I will be committed on Tuesday to an insane asylum just for a debriefer,” Steven Limar said.

It started last Saturday when a fire broke out on the front porch of their home.

When smoke and flames started creeping inside, 10-year-old Remmie Limar was the family’s first responder.

“I was like, ‘Mom, Dad, there’s a fire coming through the door.’ And then they rushed down really quick,” he said.

As smoke started filling the home, Remmie looked around and knew he had to act quickly.

“It was like a giant gray ghost that was about to get us, that was about to suffocate us,” Remmie said.

As his parents scrambled to collect the children, Remmie calmly led his little sister to their father who brought the kids to safety.

“In the realest moment of life, he performed like he knew it all along. So I’m just not going to question him anymore. I’m going to let him do my taxes,” his father Steven Limar said.

They weren’t able to rescue much from the house, let alone Christmas presents, but donations have been coming in to make sure the kids are taken care of.

Some are calling Remmie a hero. If that’s the case, he’s a humble one.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh don’t call me that, please.’ I don’t want that word to be spread,” he said.

Most would probably call this a Christmas to forget, but Steven Limar calls it the best ever.

“We have the gift of life, we have the gift of family, we have the gift of love,” he said.

And a grateful, emotional young Remmie has one Christmas wish for everyone.

“I want everyone who is watching this -- have a great Christmas,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family said their smoke alarms did not go off. Fire officials advise others to make sure their smoke alarms are working this holiday season.

