Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wykoff woman was killed in a crash Thursday night in Sumner township.
According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, 27-year-old Nicole Aspenwall died on the scene of the accident. She was the driver and alone in the pickup.
DeGeorge says Aspenwall was traveling west on County Road 4 when her pickup went off the roadway and crashed.
The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m.
The accident is under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Several local agencies responded to the scene.
