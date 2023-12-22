Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wykoff woman was killed in a crash Thursday night in Sumner township.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, 27-year-old Nicole Aspenwall died on the scene of the accident. She was the driver and alone in the pickup.

DeGeorge says Aspenwall was traveling west on County Road 4 when her pickup went off the roadway and crashed.

The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m.

The accident is under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Several local agencies responded to the scene.

