Using the latest tech to track Santas progress

Tracking Santa with the help of NORAD
Tracking Santa with the help of NORAD
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you ever wondered how Santa is able to use the latest technology to track his every move, then you can guess it probably has something to do with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). For over 65 years NORAD has reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families across the world. This is due in part to the many volunteers, government and corporate contributors.

Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom was on hand to speak more about the technology used on Midwest Access Friday.

If you would like to track Santas progress you can access the website here.

