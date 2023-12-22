Softball fundraiser raises thousands for Red Kettle Campaign

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Minnesota Senior Softball (RMSS) team went to bat Friday for the salvation army.

Members of the team held a batting practice and donated money for the non-profits Red Kettle Campaign. This special “Go to Bat Day” for the Salvation Army has been going on for around 10 years at the RCTC dome.

This year the event raised $5,956 for the campaign, which is part of Mayo Clinic’s, “Mayo Match Event”, where all donations for the Red Kettle Campaign will be matched from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23.

“We just enjoy giving back to the community, we feel like were a great family unit that we can certainly do what we can to help out those coming up in the community,” RMSS senior dome softball coordinator Jim Goodman said.

Although he could not attend, one member of the program donated a $1,000 check to the Salvation Army.

