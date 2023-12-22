Rochester businesses, shoppers cashing in on last-minute shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Apache Mall and other businesses were packed Friday with people doing some last-minute shopping.

Three days out from Christmas and Rochester stores are still seeing an increase in foot traffic and business right before the end of the holiday shopping season.

“Today, it really started. It started picking up through the week, but Friday being Friday, on the weekend with the holiday, it has really taken off today. We’re seeing a lot of people and were here to make it count for them,” said Apache Mall JC Penny store manager Mark Turnay.

Even though the stores were busy, there were still plenty of eager shoppers in the mall and other businesses to round out their shopping lists. As some shoppers expressed their happiness to be out shopping for gifts and enjoying the holiday spirit.

“I like organically shopping myself, going to local places and the mall, of course, instead of doing Amazon and having things delivered to me. I think its a little more heartfelt that way,” Apache Mall shopper Franklin Higdon said.

As the holiday shopping season slowly comes to a close, some Rochester businesses expressed gratitude for their customers.

“It’s been very busy, people are coming in all day which is really nice. I’m loving the response were getting back from the community of how much their shopping and loving all the toys,” Legacy Toys store manager Monique Shanice said.

Some of the businesses expressed how they love to see continued support from the community each year during the holidays.

“Just seeing people walk through the door, makes everybody, my face, everybody’s face that owns a small business smile because someone came to see you today,” Real Deals owner Ashley Moberg said.

If you’re doing online shopping, be sure to check with your retailer on whether you’ll be able to receive your delivery in time as some will not be offering same day delivery for long.

