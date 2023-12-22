Record warmth and abundant rainfall for the holiday weekend
An inch or two of rainfall will be possible later this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Whether or not it looks or feels like it, we’ve reached the Christmas holiday weekend. Instead of having snow on the ground and wind chill values flirting with negative territory, we’re dealing with gray and damp weather with the prospect of record warmth this weekend. Expect cloudy skies for the rest of today with areas of fog to go with chances of sprinkles or drizzle. Most of that will occur this morning. There will be just a little mist and drizzle in the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with light southeast winds.
Areas of fog may thicken at times tonight under gray skies, but our weather will be drier. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s with light south winds.
Cloud cover will hang around on Saturday, but there may be a few glimpses of the sun between storm systems. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 50 degrees, a record for the day. The wind tomorrow will be light, coming from the south.
A large storm system will move into the region from the Plains to round out the holiday weekend. Expect a few light rain showers to develop late Saturday night, becoming more widespread during the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Sunday afternoon, another record for Rochester, with a gusty south breeze.
Rain will linger throughout the day on Monday, making for a damp Christmas Day across the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a gusty breeze.
Clouds and light rain will linger behind the large storm system as it slowly begins to pull away next Tuesday. Colder air will mix into the region, possibly changing the rain to wet snow at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be a chance for some minor snowfall accumulation heading into next Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with gusty winds.
It’s possible that after a week of extensive cloud cover in our area, the tail end of the upcoming week and the following weekend will feature sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s for the final days of December.
