Record warmth and abundant rainfall for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Whether or not it looks or feels like it, we’ve reached the Christmas holiday weekend. Instead of having snow on the ground and wind chill values flirting with negative territory, we’re dealing with gray and damp weather with the prospect of record warmth this weekend. Expect cloudy skies for the rest of today with areas of fog to go with chances of sprinkles or drizzle. Most of that will occur this morning. There will be just a little mist and drizzle in the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with light southeast winds.

Expect a cloudy day with drizzle and sprinkles and highs in the 40s. (KTTC)

Areas of fog may thicken at times tonight under gray skies, but our weather will be drier. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s with light south winds.

Cloud cover will hang around on Saturday, but there may be a few glimpses of the sun between storm systems. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 50 degrees, a record for the day. The wind tomorrow will be light, coming from the south.

A large storm system will move into the region from the Plains to round out the holiday weekend. Expect a few light rain showers to develop late Saturday night, becoming more widespread during the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Sunday afternoon, another record for Rochester, with a gusty south breeze.

High temps will be around 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and lows will be around 40 degrees in Rochester, setting the stage for the possibility if four daily record temperatures to be broken over the weekend. (KTTC)

Rain will linger throughout the day on Monday, making for a damp Christmas Day across the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a gusty breeze.

An inch or two of rainfall will be possible over the next five days. (maxuser | KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers today with better chances of more widespread rain in store for the second half of the holiday weekend. (KTTC)

High temps will be well above the seasonal average over the next week. (KTTC)

Clouds and light rain will linger behind the large storm system as it slowly begins to pull away next Tuesday. Colder air will mix into the region, possibly changing the rain to wet snow at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be a chance for some minor snowfall accumulation heading into next Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with gusty winds.

High temps will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with rain chances. Temps will be colder next week. (KTTC)

It’s possible that after a week of extensive cloud cover in our area, the tail end of the upcoming week and the following weekend will feature sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s for the final days of December.

High temps will be incredibly mild throughout the holiday weekend. Temps will be colder in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

