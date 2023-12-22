Mother tells story of hope after her son’s kidnapping

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (KTTC) –The kidnapping of eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 and the details of the investigation is the focus of a book told by his Jacob’s mother Patty Wetterling. ‘Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope’ is the story of Patty and her family’s struggles to find hope. Patty became a speaker, trainer and national advocate for missing children. Her lobbying work took her to Washington, DC, where in 1994 Congress passed the Jacob Wetterling Act, establishing a national sex offender registry.

Patty was a guest on Midwest Access Friday and talked more about her journey.

