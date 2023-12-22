Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic donated $10 million to Rochester Public Schools for “academic transformation”. Mayo Clinic explained Wednesday the gift is to strengthen the schools to set kids up for long-term success.

The generous gift has given RPS room to breathe, but changes are still to come for the district.

The original Attendance Options Redesign proposal to address budget concerns would have closed Pinewood Elementary. Staff, students, and parents KTTC spoke with were upset.

Following the gift announcement, Pinewood students are slated to move to Longfellow’s building and Mighty Oaks will move into Pinewood’s building.

“It’s a generous gift, but I think it rings true with all Pinewood parents that it still kind of misses the mark moving Pinewood students from Pinewood. I mean it would still keep the students and the teachers together,” Chelsey Muller said.

Muller said it won’t be the same in a different building.

Jeffrey John Badger worked for the district for 27 years. Now, his grandchildren attend Pinewood Elementary.

“I don’t understand why they are moving them to Longfellow. This is a perfectly fine building,” Badger said.

Badger explained he is skeptical of the gift.

“I think the school district will have to be whatever Mayo Clinic wants and plus they are going to have to do another referendum. This is only a one-year fix,” Badger explained.

Even though Pinewood will be in Longfellow’s building, it will still follow a regular school calendar. The district said students will move to maximize the use of space and better meet the needs of families.

“I think it’s great. Both of my granddaughters have gone to Pinewood, and they really enjoy it and hopefully the school is able to stay open,” Pinewood parent Jeff Koehler said.

The school board will vote on the final version of the proposal at its meeting on January 23. The district is planning on coming to voters again the in fall with another referendum.

