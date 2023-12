ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Julian Mitchell is our sports and movie expert. He joins Midwest Access LIVE on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to review ‘Maestro’, ‘The Iron Claw’ and ‘Wonka’.

Rochester movie showings.

Albert Lea movie showings.

Find movie showings anywhere here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.