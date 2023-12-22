‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect

A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are searching for the suspect. (Source: KING, KAREN GREER, CNN)
By Julie Calhoun, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state family and neighbors are mourning the loss of a beloved horse that was found shot and killed.

“He was the neighborhood star. Everybody loved him. He knew more people than we did,” community member Karen Greer said.

Flowers have been left in memory of the cherished horse in a Pierce County neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Greer said she went to feed LeMon but found a horrific scene instead.

Greer called her veterinarian to come over not knowing exactly what happened and that’s when they found a bullet hole.

According to Greer, neighbors heard a gunshot during the overnight hours.

She said LeMon was so friendly that he probably went right up to the shooter.

“All I could do was cry and scream,” Greer said. “It’s just evil.”

Pierce County deputies say no shell casing was found but the shooting remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has since been started to raise money for a reward in finding the person responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects
Fatal Accident
Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash
Pinewood Elementary families hesitant despite Mayo Clinic gift.
Mixed response from Pinewood Elementary families after Mayo Clinic gift
Iowa arrest for Michigan murder
UPDATE: Two arrested in Clear Lake after alleged involvement in Michigan murder

Latest News

‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
Businesses and shoppers weigh in on last minute shopping
Rochester businesses, shoppers cashing in on last-minute shopping
Softball fundraiser raises thousands for Red Kettle campaign
Softball fundraiser raises thousands for Red Kettle Campaign
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new legislative maps in redistricting case brought by Democrats
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee