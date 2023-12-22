Iowa schools still working to compile a list as book ban deadline nears

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Schools are still preparing to pull books of their shelves before the new year in accordance to Senate File 496. The law passed last spring bans any books in school libraries that describe or visually depict a sex act - the only exemption is religious books like the Bible.

With just over one week until the deadline, some educators and administrators remain frustrated with the lack of guidance in the law itself and worry about potential penalties if they miss a title.

“There is very little guidance as written in the legislation and school districts all across the state of Iowa have been on a continuum from one extreme to the other,” said teachers union, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Baranek.

Many schools like Iowa City, and College Community have partial lists. Titles including To Kill a Mocking Bird, Handmaid’s Tale, and Ulysses are on some of these lists.

Smaller schools, while dealing with smaller libraries, are also still working to compile a list.

“We’ve reviewed a lot of lists that other districts have produced and we’ve just looked at our library in reference to those lists that other schools have produced,” said Solon Schools Superintendent Davis Eidahl.

Solon’s process includes going through each title in their libraries to determine age appropriateness and how it relates to the upcoming law.

“And then we make the decision to pull it, leave it, or even transfer it from one library like the elementary or intermediate up to the middle school, or middle school to the high school,” said Eidahl.

As the deadline draws closer, many have expressed uncertainty and anxiety surrounding possible penalties for not removing any book that might meet the criteria.

“Educators will be notified if they are in violation of the law,” said Beranek. “And then it goes down from there to loss of license, possibly a loss of job, and could possibly be a loss of career if their license is removed.”

