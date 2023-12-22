How to properly dispose of your Christmas waste

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Christmas is a holiday with a lot of stuff. There’re bows, ribbon, wrapping paper, cards and lights.

It’s important to know how to dispose of those items once we’re done using it.

KTTC talked with folks at the Olmsted County Recycling Center to figure out which trash goes where.

First, they say wrapping paper should go in the trash, along with any bows or ribbons you can’t reuse.

Old or broken Christmas lights shouldn’t be put in the regular trash. The chords can actually get tangled up in the machines at the waste facilities and can cause a lot of damage.

Instead, experts say to bring them to your local recycling center. The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus can take them off your hands free of charge.

You should also recycle and flatten any cardboard boxes.

Last up, any item with rechargeable or lithium batteries should stay out of thrash, because they can actually cause fires at landfills and recyclers.

“This time of year, we’re seeing a lot of rechargeable batteries in particularly those lithium-ion batteries. They come in everything. So, we want to make sure people are bringing them to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility. So don’t put those in either your curbside recycling cart or your garbage bin because they would be considered hazardous waste,” Olmsted County Environmental Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer said.

Another item that you may need help getting rid of is your Christmas tree. You can drop off your real tree at the compost site at the Olmsted County Recycling Center any time between now and the end of the March. Just be sure to remove the stand and any lights or ornaments before your throw it away.

