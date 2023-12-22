Happy holidays! Enjoy Malaga, Spain’s incredible Christmas light display

By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Malaga, SPAIN (KTTC) – This December, a group of KTTC viewers joined KTTC anchor Jess Abrahamson and her husband on a wonderful adventure to Costa del Sol and Madrid.

This is a beautiful time of year to experience Spain and the group enjoyed the festive Christmas markets, lights and music.

Here’s a sample of that magic! We hope you enjoy the beautiful Malaga Christmas lights on Larios Street.

