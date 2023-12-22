DIGGING DEEPER: Minnesota’s new flag and how we got here.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week’s announcement of a Minnesota’s new state flag continues to generate buzz across the state.

Here at KTTC, we’re seeing it on our social media pages. So, that has us looking into the whole flag redesign process.

To do that, we must first start with a refresher on how this all came to be; that involves talking about the current state flag.

It dates back to 1893, with slight changes made by the state legislature in 1957.

The imagery included in the Gopher State’s present-day banner is where the problem stems.

Current Minnesota flag (KTTC)

It shows an indigenous person riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows a field with a rifle located nearby.

Many Native Americans call this scene offensive. In addition, flag scholars say the current flag is too complicated.

So, in May 2023, the DFL-controlled legislature created the State Emblems Redesign Commission. It’s compromised of 13 voting members, including representatives of the state’s tribal and other communities of color. There are four non-voting members—two state senators and two state representatives. Of those four, two are Republicans and two are DFLers. They provided feedback through this process; however, they did not have a say in the final design approval.

On Tuesday, the new state flag was approved by a vote of 11 to 1. One voting member wasn’t in attendance for the vote. The lone ‘nay’ vote came from Denise Mazone, with the Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage.

Final version of Minnesota's new flag (MN State Emblems Redesign Commission)

That brings us to the new flag, which some people are saying should come to a public vote. However, Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is a voting member on the commission, has said such a vote would be unconstitutional because Minnesota law does not allow for statewide initiatives or referenda. At least that’s his office’s tentative conclusion.

That means, unless state lawmakers have enough votes to veto the new flag, it will become a done deal on May 11, 2024, which is the date of Minnesota’s statehood.

The two Republican lawmakers on the commission have said they will try and stop the new flag from flying in Minnesota. That has been reported to be a tough sell, though, given the DFL controls both the house and the senate.

This redesign process, including the rebranding of the state’s official seal, has cost taxpayers $35,000. That’s for staff salaries to assist commission members, along with travel expenses and other supplies. To put that total in perspective, the state’s 2023 spending budget was set at $48.6 billion.

