December Jefferson Award Winner: Rev. Dan Doering

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KXLT) – Rev. Dan Doering has only been on the board for family promise Rochester for three months, But his contributions are already making their mark.

The thing that brings me most joy in in my life, not only my professional life, but my personal life, is really letting people know that they are loved and loved unconditionally,” Rev. Doering said. “One of the best ways for me to do that is to be of service to them.”

“He kind of hit the ground running,” said Family Promise Executive Director Erin Sinwell. “He was really excited to and he already knew a lot about what we do. We’ve partnered with his church for a number of years, and he’s a long time volunteer supporter.

Rev. Doering has served as the Pastor of People of Hope Lutheran Church in Rochester since 2010 and has been no stranger to community service in Rochester since.

Rev. Doering is a longtime volunteer at several civic organizations that include the Dorothy Day house and ISAIAH.

“Some days I’m working as a janitor or I could be working as a counselor,” Rev. Doering said. “I could be working as a musician so it varies on a daily basis.”

With Rev. Doering on board at Family Promise, his presence is helping the organization.

Family Promise is an organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness, get its message across.

Rev. Doering says he has a knack for music, and his band played at a recent Family Promise Fundraiser.

Rev. Doering’s church also hosted one of Family Promise’s events.

“Dan is very giving, I feel like he’s very curious,” Sinwell said. “He wanted to know all about us so that he can represent us well to the community, to his congregation, to people he would maybe talk to about homelessness.”

For Rev. Doering, it’s all about the people and building relationships.

“During the pandemic, I saw a breakdown in relationships and I still think that we have a lot of work to do to rebuild those relationships in our community,” Rev. Doering said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.