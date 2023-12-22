Celebrating the holiday season at X-Golf Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –X-Golf is known in Rochester for its indoor golf simulators, lessons, full sports bar, food and events. Many of the events are in the form of national tournaments like X-Cup where participants can win a trip to Pinehurst Resort, the home of the 2024 US Open. X-Golf Rochester is located at 3906 Hwy 52 N. X-Golf will be open Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Dec. 25 but will resume regular business hours on Dec. 26, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Midwest Access will be LIVE at X-Golf in Rochester Friday to talk with General Manager Lynn Peterson.

If you would like more information, you can contact its website here or call (507) 206-3600.

